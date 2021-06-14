Left Menu

Lankan court releases Captain of fire-stricken ship on bail

The Captain was granted bail after 2 million Sri Lankan rupees USD 10,100 was submitted as surety.The cargo vessel, MV X-Press Pearl, was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat.

The Russian Captain of the Singapore-flagged cargo vessel, which caught fire off the coast of Colombo last week and caused one of the worst oil spills in the country's history, has been granted bail after he and his crew were questioned, officials said on Monday.

The travel ban imposed on the captain and his crew -- in total 25 people of Indian, Chinese, Filipino and Russian nationality -- will remain, according to a high court order.

The Russian captain, whose name was not made public, was arrested and produced in court in connection with the fire on the ship. The Captain was granted bail after 2 million Sri Lankan rupees (USD 10,100) was submitted as surety.

The cargo vessel, MV X-Press Pearl, was carrying a consignment of chemicals and raw materials for cosmetics from Hazira in Gujarat. On May 20, it caught fire near the port of Colombo.

Apart from the 325 metric tonnes of fuel in its tanks, X-Press Pearl was loaded with 1,486 containers carrying about 25 tonnes of hazardous nitric acid.

Hundreds of litres of hazardous chemicals, plastic pellets were released into the sea as the vessel caught fire. Over 1,400 loaded containers fell into the sea.

Environmentalists have dubbed it as one the worst ecological disasters in the country's history.

Last week, Sri Lanka made an interim damage claim of USD 40 million from the owners of the cargo ship, through the Attorney General following a directive by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

