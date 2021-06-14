Militants open fire at security forces in J-K's Anantnag

Militants opened fire on a security forces' patrol party in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

No casualties were reported in the incident, they said.

Advertisement

''Terrorists fired upon patrolling party of security forces at Khushipora-Achabal in Anantnag district,'' a police official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)