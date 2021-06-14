About 130 Indian peacekeepers honoured with UN medals for 'outstanding performance'

About 130 Indian peacekeepers deployed with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have been honoured with UN medals for their ''outstanding performance.'' India is among the largest troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions.

''Take a bow, people of #India! Some 135 of your peacekeeping troops, based in #SouthSudan and serving with #UNMISS, have received @UN medals for their outstanding performance in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area,'' the UN Mission in South Sudan tweeted Monday.

About 135 Indian and 103 Sri Lankan peacekeepers serving in the mission were awarded for their service.

''My heartfelt congratulations to all these officers for their contributions towards the fulfilment of the UNMISS mandate in this challenging environment,” UNMISS Force Commander Lieutenant General Shailesh Tinaikar said, according to a news article released by the mission.

The article said the Indian troops are stationed in “Bor, Pibor and at a temporary operating base in Akobo and have engaged in a variety of activities, including civil-military cooperation such as a veterinary camp.” In carrying out their duties, the Indian peacekeepers have also dealt with the “often-violent reality in a volatile part of South Sudan, often plagued by inter-communal violence. Flooding and the resulting displacement of thousands of people have further complicated matters,” the UNMISS news article said.

Sector East Commander Brigadier General Deepak Kumar Baniya voiced admiration for the military personnels’ desire to achieve peace. ''The price of peace is sometimes very high,'' he said.

Tinaikar also lauded the Sri Lankan aviation unit for their courage and service. ''You have flown in the most difficult of circumstances. In the past, two helicopters have been shot down in this part of the country, but you have never let that stop you from carrying on with your vital work. You have been as brave and committed as one would expect pilots from your country to be,” the UNMISS news article quoted Tinaikar as saying.

More than 5,500 Indian military and police personnel are serving in peace operations in Abyei, Cyprus, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lebanon, the Middle East, Somalia, South Sudan and the Western Sahara.

As of March 2021, a total of 19,075 personnel are deployed in the UN mission in South Sudan.

