Ishrat case: Passports returned to kin of man after 17 years

Days after a CBI court here in Gujarat allowed their applications, the wife and two children of Javed Sheikh, one of the four persons killed in the 2004 Ishrat Jahan alleged fake encounter case, on Monday got back their passports which were seized by the police 17 years ago, their lawyer said.

A court of special CBI judge VR Raval had on June 9 allowed the applications of Sheikh's wife Sajida, his son Siddique and daughter Jainab, seeking their passports from the possession of the Ahmedabad city crime branch. The court had allowed their pleas on conditions that it will have to be informed about their visit to a foreign country as well as the details of their stay, and they cannot stay overseas for more than three months.

Their passports were in the possession of the city crime branch after they were seized along with other documents by the Pune police from their residence in 2004 and handed over to them soon after an ''encounter'' by the police in which Ishrat Jahan, a Mumbai woman, and three others - Javed Sheikh alias Pragnesh Pillai, Zeeshan Johar, and Amjad Ali Rana - were killed on Ahmedabad outskirts on June 15, 2004. The police had then claimed the four were terrorists who were planning to kill the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

The three applicants were on Monday called to the city crime branch office here and handed over the passports by officials following the court's conditional order, their lawyer Shamshad Pathan told PTI.

The trio had, in their applications, told the court they needed the passports as they wanted to travel to perform Haj, and the children wanted to go abroad for studies. They submitted that the passports are not material evidence so far as the investigation of the crime regarding the alleged encounter is concerned. They also said a charge-sheet against seven accused policemen in the alleged fake encounter case has already been filed by the CBI, Pathan said.

In response to the applications, the CBI had submitted that the passports are mentioned in the list of articles relied upon in its charge-sheet dated July 3, 2013, and the pleas may be allowed but with suitable conditions as deemed fit and appropriate by the court.

Out of the seven accused police officers named in the CBI charge-sheet in the alleged fake encounter case, six have been discharged and one died while his discharge plea was pending before a CBI court.

Among those who have been discharged are PP Pandey, DG Vanzara, NK Amin, GL Singhal, Tarun Barot and Anaju Chaudhary. Another policeman, JG Parmar, had died while his discharge plea was pending in the court.

Singhal, Barot and Chaudhary were discharged on March 31 this year. PTI KA PD RSY RSY

