HC refuses Suvendu,brother plea for interim stay on proceedings in relief items misapproriation FIR
The Calcutta High Court Monday refused a prayer for interim stay on proceedings against Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and his brother in connection with an FIR lodged against them for alleged misappropriation of cyclone relief materials.
Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, however, granted liberty to the petitioners to renew their prayer on the next date of hearing, which was fixed on June 22.
''I am not inclined to pass any interim order at this stage without perusal of the case diary and the materials collected by the investigating agency,'' Justice Ghosh ordered.
The court directed public prosecutor Saswata Gopal Mukherjee to produce the case diary on the next date.
Suvendu Adhikari and his brother Soumendu, who have been named in an FIR in connection with alleged misappropriation of cyclone relief materials at Contai in East Midnapore district, had moved the high court seeking quashing of proceedings against them.
Senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for the Adhikaris, submitted that Suvendu has been falsely implicated because he has joined rival political party BJP and has subsequently been appointed as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly.
He submitted that the FIR is not maintainable.
Suvendu, a former minister in the previous Mamata Banerjee government, had joined the BJP leaving the Trinamool Congress.
He defeated his former mentor in the election from the high-profile Nandigram seat.
