NATO summit takes on challenges from Russia, China, climate change

NATO said it would adapt to climate-reated security challenges, called on Russia to drop its designation of two allies - the United States and the Czech Republic - as "unfriendly countries" and committed funds to the Kabul airport. It said it would respond to Russia's growing nuclear arsenal and called on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 20:57 IST
NATO leaders on Monday agreed to step up their collective defence "against all threats, from all directions," according to their final statement.

It said it would respond to Russia's growing nuclear arsenal and called on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities. In a first for the Western military alliance, it said China was posing "systemic challenges" for the 30-nation pact.

