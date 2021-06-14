NATO summit takes on challenges from Russia, China, climate change
NATO said it would adapt to climate-reated security challenges, called on Russia to drop its designation of two allies - the United States and the Czech Republic - as "unfriendly countries" and committed funds to the Kabul airport. It said it would respond to Russia's growing nuclear arsenal and called on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities.
- Country:
- Belgium
NATO leaders on Monday agreed to step up their collective defence "against all threats, from all directions," according to their final statement. NATO said it would adapt to climate-reated security challenges, called on Russia to drop its designation of two allies - the United States and the Czech Republic - as "unfriendly countries" and committed funds to the Kabul airport.
It said it would respond to Russia's growing nuclear arsenal and called on Iran to stop all ballistic missile activities. In a first for the Western military alliance, it said China was posing "systemic challenges" for the 30-nation pact.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kabul
- NATO
- Russia
- Czech Republic
- United States
- China
- Iran
ALSO READ
Russia reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since March
Entertainment News Roundup: Rockers Royal Blood excited for 'alien' live music to return; Russia warns Disney against distributing short film featuring gay character and more
India's Dr. Reddy's in talks with government to bring Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine
China's air defense system inferior to Russia's S-400
Russia threatens to send 'unpleasant' signals to U.S. ahead of summit