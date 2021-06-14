NATO agrees joint funding increases at summit, Stoltenberg says

NATO leaders on Monday agreed to increase joint funding for all three common budgets at the alliance, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said, overcoming French concerns about diverting funds away from national priorities.

Stoltenberg proposed in February that allies put more money directly into existing, albeit small common budgets, rather than rely on the current system that each government pays for its own military operations.

