Left Menu

Bihar court awards death sentence to 10 murder convicts

PTI | Arrah | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:10 IST
Bihar court awards death sentence to 10 murder convicts
  • Country:
  • India

Death sentence was awarded to 10 people by a court here on Monday in a three years old murder case.

The order was passed by Additional District Judge Manoj Kumar, Bhojpur, who also slapped a fine of Rs 2.60 lakh each on all the 10 who had been convicted in January this year, said Additional Public Prosecutor Nagendra Prasad Singh.

He said the quantum of sentence was pronounced by the judge through video conferencing in view of the recent COVID surge.

The convicts brother duo Khursheed Qureishi and Abdullah Qureishi, besides Raju Khan, Anwar Qureishi, Ahmed Miyan, Babli Miyan, Tausif Alam and Fuchan Miyan were named in the murder of Mohd Imran, a businessman based in Arrah town where Bhojpur district is headquartered.

Imran, who ran a shop in one of the crowded localities of the town, was killed in a fusillade of fire on December 06, 2018 which had also left his brother Aqil and a bystander grievously injured.

It had been alleged in the FIR that the attack was masterminded by the Qureishi brothers, who had been involved in criminal activities, and whose extortion demand had been resisted by Imran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021