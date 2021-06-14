NATO has to find right balance in handling China, Merkel says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:12 IST
NATO needs find the right balance in handling China, neither underestimating nor overrating the country, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said after a summit of the military alliance on Monday in Brussels.
"If you look at the cyber threats and the hybrid threats, if you look at the cooperation between Russia and China, you cannot simply ignore China," Merkel told reporters. "But one must not overrate it, either - we need to find the right balance."
