Key role for Turkey but no NATO decision on Kabul airport, Stoltenberg says

NATO has not decided during a leaders' summit on Monday on who would run the Kabul international airport after the U.S.-led withdrawal of allied troops from Afghanistan, NATO's chief said.

NATO committed to provide transitional funding for the Hamid Karzai airport and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Turkey would play a key role there.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)