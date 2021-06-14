Left Menu

PTI | Tikamgarh | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:15 IST
MP: Speeding jeep kills mother-son duo; people block road for 6 hours
A 45-year-old woman and her son were killed after being hit by a speeding jeep on Monday near here in Madhya Pradesh and police later lodged a murder case against the driver following a protest by local residents, officials said.

Following the incident, residents of the duo's village blocked the Tikamgarh-Chhattarpur road for six hours, eyewitnesses said.

The protesters demanded that the jeep driver, Ghansu Kushwaha, be booked for murder after the death of the woman, Shyama Bai, and her son Harval (25), they added.

The protesters, residents of Matol village, alleged that Kushwaha had a long pending property dispute with the family of the deceased and the accused had killed the duo, they said.

The police had initially booked the accused for causing death due to negligence.

The protesters lifted their road blockade at Kara crossing, some 35 km from the district headquarters, after the police registered a case of murder against the accused under section 302 of the IPC.

“We have booked Ghansu Kushwaha, who escaped from the spot, for murder and efforts were on to arrest him,” Khargapur police station inspector Nitesh Jain said.

