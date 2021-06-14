Elderly woman sexually assaulted, dies after being stabbed multiple times in Delhi: Police

A 62-year-old woman died allegedly after being stabbed 20 times by a man who also sexually assaulted her in east Delhi's Dallupura village, police said on Monday.

The accused has been arrested, they said. The police received information about on Sunday from Dharamshila Hospital about the victim. ''The police reached the hospital and found that the throat of the victim, a resident of Dallupura village, had been slit with a sharp-edged weapon and there were multiple injuries marks on her stomach. She had been declared brought dead,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said. A case under section 302 (murder) was registered at the New Ashok Nagar police station. During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage of the area from where the woman was recovered and the identity of accused was established following which he was arrested, the DCP said. During interrogation, the accused admitted to his crime. The police have also recovered the knife, officials said, adding that the accused claimed he was in an inebriated condition during the incident, police said without giving further details about the accused. The accused first slit her throat and then stabbed her over 20 times, they said, adding that it also appears to be a case of sexual assault.

The body was later sent to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital for the post-mortem, the police said.

The woman's son said when he came home after completing his duty hours as a security guard in Noida and entered the house, he saw his mother lying in a pool of blood. The woman was from Begusarai in Bihar and used to live in Dallupura village along with her son and grandson, police said. She used to sell vegetables near her house. On Sunday, she had taken out her vegetable cart along with her grandson and later went back home to cook food, police said.

