Slain gangster's father writes to HC chief justice, seeks directions for another postmortem

The father of gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, who was killed in an encounter with police in Kolkata, has written to the Punjab and Haryana High Court chief justice, seeking directions for postmortem either at the PGIMER in Chandigarh or the AIIMS in Delhi.Jaipal Bhullars family members have refused to cremate his body, alleging that he was tortured before being gunned down.

PTI | Ferozepur | Updated: 14-06-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 21:35 IST
The father of gangster Jaipal Singh Bhullar, who was killed in an encounter with police in Kolkata, has written to the Punjab and Haryana High Court chief justice, seeking directions for postmortem either at the PGIMER in Chandigarh or the AIIMS in Delhi.

Jaipal Bhullar's family members have refused to cremate his body, alleging that he was ''tortured'' before being gunned down. His postmortem should be conducted again, they said.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, through his counsel Simranjit Singh, has written to the chief justice, seeking postmortem be conducted either at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi or some independent medical institute to ascertain the exact details of the injuries on the Jaipal Bhullar's body.

Jaipal Bhullar and another gangster, Jaspreet Singh, involved in the killing of two policemen in Ludhiana, were gunned down by a Kolkata police team in a shootout on June 9 following ''pin-point'' information from the Punjab Police about their hideout at a housing society in the New Town area of the metropolis.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Gupta along with other senior officials met Jaipal Bhullar's family members again at his residence on Monday to convince them to perform the last rites. However, they refused to do so.

Jaipal Bhullar's body was brought to his hometown on Saturday evening amid tight security.

Bhupinder Singh Bhullar, who is a retired Punjab Police inspector, had on Sunday submitted to the Ferozepur deputy commissioner (DC) an application to conduct postmortem again.

DC Gurpal Singh Chahal on Monday rejected the request, saying since the incident took place beyond his jurisdiction, it was not possible for him to accept such an application.

