MP: 2 held with 4 pistols, revolver, 310 bullets

Two people have been arrested allegedly with three pistols, a revolver, four magazines and 310 live bullets in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Mohammad Hussain (45), a mechanic, and Akram Shah, hailing from Ratlam district, were held from Gautampura here on Sunday following inputs received from Rajasthan police, Additional Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlod said. “We got clues that arms and ammunition were going to be sold to interstate criminals. Shah has cases of murder and attempt to murder against his name. His role in firing outside a jailer's house in Rajasthan has also come to light. They have been remanded in police custody for six days,'' Gehlod said.

