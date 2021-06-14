Maha: Rs 6.25 lakh stolen from e-commerce firm's office

A sum of Rs 6.25 lakh was stolen from the delivery office of an e-commerce firm in Buldhana in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

The theft came to light in the morning after the cash bundle was not seen in the cupboard in the office by staff, an official said.

Advertisement

Malkapur police has registered a case and are probing further, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)