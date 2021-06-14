Cong MP writes to Punjab CM, seeks setting up of medical college at Gurdaspur

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and sought setting up of a medical college in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. "I wish to bring to your kind attention to the promise you had made in April, 2018, regarding the creation of a medical college in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency... A medical college and hospital has been a longstanding demand for the people from Gurdaspur district as otherwise they have to travel to Amritsar to receive treatment for serious illnesses," read the letter.

"Furthermore, you made this promise during a public rally at Batala... It is imperative this grave injustice is corrected at the earliest," it added. He further urged the Chief Minister's move forward with the plans to establish the medical college in the parliamentary constituency without any further delay, preferably at Batala in the name of Mata Sulakhni Ji.

Advertisement

On June 10, the state government announced the creation of four new medical colleges in the state-- one each at Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Kapurthala and Malerkotla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)