Left Menu

Cong MP writes to Punjab CM, seeks setting up of medical college at Gurdaspur

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and sought setting up of a medical college in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:05 IST
Cong MP writes to Punjab CM, seeks setting up of medical college at Gurdaspur
Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa (file pic/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and sought setting up of a medical college in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency. "I wish to bring to your kind attention to the promise you had made in April, 2018, regarding the creation of a medical college in Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency... A medical college and hospital has been a longstanding demand for the people from Gurdaspur district as otherwise they have to travel to Amritsar to receive treatment for serious illnesses," read the letter.

"Furthermore, you made this promise during a public rally at Batala... It is imperative this grave injustice is corrected at the earliest," it added. He further urged the Chief Minister's move forward with the plans to establish the medical college in the parliamentary constituency without any further delay, preferably at Batala in the name of Mata Sulakhni Ji.

On June 10, the state government announced the creation of four new medical colleges in the state-- one each at Hoshiarpur, Mohali, Kapurthala and Malerkotla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021