France invites U.S., South Africa to join West African counter-terrorism effort

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he has invited The United States and South Africa to provide military forces for a West African counter-terrorism effort.

Speaking at a news conference after a NATO summit in Brussels, Macron was responding to a question on whether he has received commitments for new special forces to join French troops in the Sahel.

Macron said he was also seeking commitments from other African countries.

