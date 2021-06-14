Left Menu

Maha: 5 cops search Union minister's Jalna office without warrant; suspended

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:14 IST
Maha: 5 cops search Union minister's Jalna office without warrant; suspended
  • Country:
  • India

Five policemen, including two sub inspectors, were placed under suspension for searching the office of Union minister Raosaheb Danve in Jalna without a warrant, an official said on Monday.

The incident took place in Jaffrabad area on June 11, the official said, adding that the Jalna superintendent of police Vinayak Deshmukh suspended sub inspectors Nitin Kakarwal and Yuvraj Pothare as well as constables Mangalsingh Solanke, Sachin Tidke and Shaban Jalal through an order issued on Monday.

A probe is underway against the five policemen, a senior Jalna official told PTI during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021