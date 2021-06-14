Left Menu

Andhra announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia for kin of govt doctors died of COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh for families of doctors and nurses from the state health department who died of COVID-19.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:18 IST
Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh and Rs 20 lakh for families of doctors and nurses from the state health department who died of COVID-19. Additionally, ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh has also been announced for families of Male Nursing Orderly (MNOs) and Female Nursing Orderly (FNOs). Families of other staff will receive Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia.

"The Government has accorded permission to the District Collectors in the State for sanction of an Ex-gratia to the immediate dependents of the deceased regular employees of the following categories of HM&FW Department who were drafted to Covid duties and exposed to Covid-19," an official statement said. Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported 4,549 new COVID-19 cases, 10,114 recoveries and 59 deaths, taking the total positive cases in the state to 18,14,393. This includes 17,22,381 recoveries and 11,999 deaths. There are currently 80,013 active cases in the state. (ANI)

