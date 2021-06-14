Maha: 2 kids drown in nullah, 2 booked

A 10-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother drowned in a nullah in Hingna area of Nagpur, police said on Monday.

Aarushi Raut and her brother Abhi were playing near the nullah in Amgao Deoli villae on Sunday when the incident took place, an official said.

''The bodies have been fished out. We have booked two people, identified as Suresh Maliye and Swadip Maliye for digging a pit near the nullah as part of their brick business. This may have caused the two children to drown. Further probe is underway,'' he added.

