Czech government sends draft agreement on Polish Turow mine to Warsaw
The Czech government has sent Warsaw a draft proposal to start talks on ending a dispute over an open-pit coal mine near the Czech border with Poland, the Czech environment minister said on Monday.
"We will start negotiations on Thursday and we are ready to negotiate in a tough way," Richard Brabec said on Twitter.
