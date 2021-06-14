Left Menu

Four paramilitary soldiers killed in terrorist attack in Pakistan

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:24 IST
At least four paramilitary soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on Monday in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province.

Terrorists, using an improvised explosive device, targeted the Frontier Corps (FC) troops, who were employed for the security of Marget Mines near provincial capital Quetta.

Four soldiers including a junior commissioned officer of FC Balochistan were killed, according to a statement by the army.

A large-scale area sanitisation operation by FC, Balochistan to hunt the terrorists is underway, the army said.

Such cowardly acts backed by the “inimical elements” cannot sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan and the security forces were determined to neutralise their nefarious designs, it said.

Nobody took the responsibility of the attack but Baloch nationalists fighting the security forces have often carried out such attacks in the past.

