Left Menu

STF nabs Sundar Bhati's aide wanted in extortion case in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:30 IST
STF nabs Sundar Bhati's aide wanted in extortion case in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

An active member of the dreaded Sundar Bhati gang of western Uttar Pradesh who was wanted in a case of extortion was arrested in Greater Noida on Monday, police said.

Ravindra Bhati alias Ravi carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest and was nabbed in a joint operation of the local police and the Special Task Force (STF), according to officials.

''Ravi, 36, was held around 6 pm at a roundabout in Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida following a tip-off. A pistol along with some ammunition was seized from him while his bullet-proof Mahindra Scorpio also impounded,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.

The officer said Bhati's criminal history started in 2009, when he was first booked under the Arms Act for illegally possessing firearms. Over the years, more than half a dozen FIRs, including in cases related to rioting, criminal intimidation and extortion, were lodged against him.

''In 2020, an FIR was lodged at the Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida regarding extortion with private firms in which Ravi Bhati was also wanted under the Gangsters Act,'' Mishra added.

Bhati is the nephew of Singhraj Bhati, who worked with Sundar Bhati but is currently lodged in a jail in Gorakhpur, according to the STF.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Greater Noida Rajesh Kumar Singh said a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on the arrest of Bhati ''A forged voter's ID card has also been recovered from him today,'' he said.

''His illegal properties would be attached under the Section 14A of the Gangsters Act,'' Singh said.

A fresh FIR has been lodged against him at the Knowledge Park police station and further legal proceedings were being carried out, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021