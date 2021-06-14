Left Menu

Body of man found hanging from tree in Assam s Nagaon district

PTI | Nagaon | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:36 IST
The body of a man was found hanging from a tree in Nagaon district on Monday even as his family members alleged that he had been killed and then hanged to make it appear as a death by suicide, police said, The incident comes close on the heels of another incident in which two sisters from a tribal community were found hanging from a tree in Kokrajhar on Saturday.

The man, identified as Ali Ahmed, was found hanging from the tree by villagers of Dakhin Koladuba under Juria police station.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem examination.

His family members alleged that some locals had killed him over a land dispute.

They have demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits and a complaint has been registered in this connection.

