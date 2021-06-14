Maha: Latur collegian expresses anguish in video, then ends life
A 20-year-old collegian allegedly ended her life on June 12 after shooting a video stating she was unable to cope with the ''exam of life'', police said on Monday.
The incident happened on June 12 in Latur in Maharashtra, and the girl was a resident of Ahmedpur taluka in the district, an official said.
In the video, the deceased, a second-year BA student in a private college, also asked her friends to check on her mother regularly, the official added.
''She hanged herself in Anandnagar area in the city. An accidental death case has been registered in Vivekanand Chowk police station and further probe is underway,'' he added.
