Left Menu

Maha: Latur collegian expresses anguish in video, then ends life

PTI | Latur | Updated: 14-06-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 22:45 IST
Maha: Latur collegian expresses anguish in video, then ends life
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old collegian allegedly ended her life on June 12 after shooting a video stating she was unable to cope with the ''exam of life'', police said on Monday.

The incident happened on June 12 in Latur in Maharashtra, and the girl was a resident of Ahmedpur taluka in the district, an official said.

In the video, the deceased, a second-year BA student in a private college, also asked her friends to check on her mother regularly, the official added.

''She hanged herself in Anandnagar area in the city. An accidental death case has been registered in Vivekanand Chowk police station and further probe is underway,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for children - agencies; India cuts taxes on medicines and equipment to treat COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Russia tests COVID-19 vaccine as nasal spray for childr...

 Global
2
Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

Ending HIV in children is way off target: where to focus action now

 South Africa
3
Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

Soccer-Inter director says Eriksen did not have COVID, was not vaccinated

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singles title in Paris; Report: MLB to begin crackdown on doctored baseballs and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Unseeded Krejcikova wins maiden Grand Slam singl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021