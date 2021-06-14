UP police arrests Auraiya SP leader booked for violating Covid protocols

Samajwadi Party leader Dharmendra Yadav, who was booked for violating Covid protocols, was arrested here Monday while he was on his way to surrender in a court, police said.

The SP Yuvjan Sabha chief of Auraiya, who is also a Zila Panchayat member, was booked for taking out a procession, involving a cavalcade of four-wheelers, from Etawah to Auraiya after his release on June 5 from a prison in a separate case.

Later, a cash reward of Rs 25,000 was also announced on his arrest, SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said. On Monday, as soon as Yadav reached an Etawah court with his face covered, the police stationed at the gate arrested him, the SSP said.

Yadav has 31 cases registered against him at multiple police stations.

Earlier, six police personnel were suspended for laxity after Yadav took out the procession of his supporters. A video of the incident had gone viral on social media.

Yadav and 200 others were booked under the Disaster Management Act for taking out the procession in violation of COVID-19 protocols, police had said.

The SSP said 39 people have been arrested and 30 cars seized so far in connection with the case.

