Andhra govt to provide 9 hrs free power supply to farm lands in Kharif season, says energy minister

Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that the state government will provide nine hours of continuous free power supply during day time to the farm lands in the coming Kharif season.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Andhra Pradesh Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy on Monday said that the state government will provide nine hours of continuous free power supply during day time to the farm lands in the coming Kharif season. While addressing the reporters, the minister said, "Our government will provide 9 hours continuous free power supply during day time to the farm lands in coming Kharif season. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has allocated Rs 1700 crores for making this possible. All facilities are made in this regard. In the Anantapur district, farmers asked for power supply during the day and night. Power will be supplied there accordingly."

"There were some apprehensions among employees of the Energy sector that their salaries will be reduced. We assure that there is no such proposal. 2018 PRC is being implemented. Its tenure will be completed in 2022. Until then, there will be no changes in salaries." The minister said that the state energy sector had Rs 80,000 crores debt burden allegedly due to the policies of the previous TDP rule.

"Our Chief Minister is trying hard to cover up the debt burden. In past two years, the state government has given Rs 18,000 crores support to the department", he said. "There is no question of privatization of any part of Energy department. We have been fixing meters for electric motors in the agricultural lands. It is in accordance with the central government guidelines. However, it won't be any financial burden on farmers as we are providing free power for farmlands", the minister said. (ANI)

