FIR against Rajasthan MLA Ramila Khadiya for 'slapping' head constable on duty
Independent MLA Ramila Khadiya was booked on Monday for allegedly slapping a head constable while he was on duty in Rajasthan's Banswara, police said.
Head Constable Mahendra Nath said he stopped a man on a bike during night duty on Sunday and inquired about his movement.
The man misbehaved with him and called the Kushalgarh MLA on the spot. After reaching there, the MLA got into a verbal argument with the head constable and allegedly slapped him, the police said.
Additional SP Kailash Singh said a case was registered against the MLA and a few others.
The independent MLA did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
