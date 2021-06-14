Left Menu

Mexico says concerned over arrests by Nicaragua's government

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:28 IST
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday it is following with concern recent actions by Nicaragua's government, after officials arrested opposition leaders and potential candidates to run against long-time Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

The ministry also said in a statement that it has expressed to Nicaragua's government its concern for the safety and freedom of people who have been detained.

