Mexico says concerned over arrests by Nicaragua's government

Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday it is following with concern recent actions by Nicaragua's government, after officials arrested opposition leaders and potential candidates to run against long-time Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

The ministry also said in a statement that it has expressed to Nicaragua's government its concern for the safety and freedom of people who have been detained.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)