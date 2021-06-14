Mexico says concerned over arrests by Nicaragua's government
Mexico's foreign ministry said on Monday it is following with concern recent actions by Nicaragua's government, after officials arrested opposition leaders and potential candidates to run against long-time Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.
The ministry also said in a statement that it has expressed to Nicaragua's government its concern for the safety and freedom of people who have been detained.
