Left Menu

Was beaten up to chant Jai Shri Ram, elderly Muslim man says in viral video; Police say no such allegations in FIR

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:32 IST
Was beaten up to chant Jai Shri Ram, elderly Muslim man says in viral video; Police say no such allegations in FIR
  • Country:
  • India

In a viral video on social media, an elderly Muslim man has accused four people of beating him up and chopping his beard to force him to chant “Jai shri Ram” after abducting and confining him in a secluded house in Ghaziabad.

The Ghaziabad police, however, said it has already registered an FIR in the alleged incident which took place on June 5 but was reported to police two days later on June 7. The man, who has identified himself as Abdul Samad, a native of Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, however, had not made such allegations in his complaint as in the video, said Ghaziabad SSP Amit Pathak.

The SSP also said in the case, the police have already arrested one person, named Parvesh Gujjar, who had taken an amulet from Samad who practices occultism.

After the arrest, the have police repeatedly summoned Samad to join the investigation, but he never came back to the police, the SSP said, adding he was also summoned for Monday, but he is yet to appear.

Meanwhile, showing his purported injuries in the video, Samad has said he was abducted from the Gokulpuri area when he took an auto for Loni in Ghaziabad.

The autorickshaw had already two people in it when he hired it while two more boarded it a little distance ahead, said Samad in the video, adding the four suddenly pounced upon him inside the auto, covered his head with a cloth and began beating him up.

''They eventually drove me to a secluded house in a field in Behta Hazipur village of Loni where they further beat me up while asking me to chant Jai Shri Ram. ''Every time I cried in pain and inadvertently uttered “Allah” they beat me up again asking me to chant Jai Shri Ram instead,'' said Samad.

They even shaved my beard, calling me a spy of Pakistan, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries; Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement and more

Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021