Maha: Pune civic body's law official held for bribery

A chief law officer of Pune Municipal Corporation was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in connection with a Transferable Development Rights issue, an official said on Monday.

Chief Law Officer Manjusha Idhate (57) of PMC was arrested in a trap laid by the ACB on Monday, he added.

She has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB official said.

