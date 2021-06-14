Left Menu

Maha: Pune civic body's law official held for bribery

PTI | Pune | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A chief law officer of Pune Municipal Corporation was held by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 in connection with a Transferable Development Rights issue, an official said on Monday.

Chief Law Officer Manjusha Idhate (57) of PMC was arrested in a trap laid by the ACB on Monday, he added.

She has been booked under Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

