Erdogan says he agreed with Greek PM to continue dialogue

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 15-06-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:53 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he agreed at a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to continue using channels for dialogue between the two countries.

Erdogan, who met Mitsotakis on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, said there was no need for mediators for their communications.

Ankara and Athens have been at odds over several issues for years, from conflicting Mediterranean maritime claims to air space and migration. The allies came close to confrontation last year, hurting ties between the European Union and Ankara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

