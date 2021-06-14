Erdogan says no U.S.-Turkey problem can't be solved after Biden meet
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-06-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 14-06-2021 23:53 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that it was productive and sincere and that there are no problems between the nations that cannot be solved.
At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the "extensive talks" with Biden covered cooperation on regional issues and he emphasized his long years of friendship with the U.S. leader.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
For Biden, a deeply personal Memorial Day weekend observance
Turkish foreign minister in Athens for talks
Russia tells U.S. to expect 'uncomfortable' signals ahead of Putin-Biden summit
Turkish agents capture nephew of US-based cleric overseas
Survivors remember Tulsa race massacre 100 years later as Biden marks anniversary