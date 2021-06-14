Erdogan says no U.S.-Turkey problem can't be solved after Biden meet

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said after his first meeting with U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Monday that it was productive and sincere and that there are no problems between the nations that cannot be solved.

At a press conference on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels, Erdogan said the "extensive talks" with Biden covered cooperation on regional issues and he emphasized his long years of friendship with the U.S. leader.

