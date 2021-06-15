Left Menu

Ensure investigating officers get at least one day off on fortnightly basis: Delhi Police to officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 00:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police in Dwarka district on Monday ordered its officials to ensure that investigating officers posted across all police stations in the district get at least one day off on fortnightly basis.

The decision has been taken to ensure that the investigating officers feel refreshed so that they are able to conduct probes properly, the officials said.

Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Meena, in an official order, said, ''It is hereby ordered that at least one day rest/duty off to the investigation officers posted in police stations of Dwarka district shall be provided on fortnightly basis with immediate effect.'' He also asked the senior officers concerned to maintain a daily diary entry in this regard.

''Most of the time, it happens that the investigating officers do not get their weekly offs. Their nature of job is also such that they do not get rest as they are always on emergency duty. Like when a PCR call is received at a police station, the investigating officers are the first to rush to the spot,” a senior official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

