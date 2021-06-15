Left Menu

Macron downplays NATO wording on China

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 00:21 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has downplayed NATO's wording in declaring China a global security challenge, saying it “must not divert us from the heart of NATO's tasks.” In a news conference Monday, Macron said: “I think it is very important not to scatter our efforts and not to have biases in our relation to China. It's much broader than the military topic: It's economic, strategic, about values and technological.” Macron called for not diverting NATO from its many other challenges, including the fight against terrorism and security issues related to Russia.

China is both a “major power with which we are working on global issues to move forward together” and a “competitor,” he said.

