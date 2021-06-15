Left Menu

Biden says 'very good' talks with Turk president

Biden said he had a heavy schedule but could pay a visit, according to Erdogan.Erdogan signalled that the two leaders failed to find a way to overcome differences over Turkeys purchase of the S-400 advanced Russian missile defense systems.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey would expect "diplomatic, logistical and financial" assistance from the United States if it's to maintain a presence in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of NATO troops.

Turkey is reported to have offered to operate and protect Kabul's international airport after the departure of the NATO force.

Erdogan did not say if an agreement was reached on the issue but said Turkey wanted Pakistan and Hungary to be involved in a possible new mission.

The Turkish leader also said he had a constructive meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO summit and has invited him to visit to Turkey. Biden said he had a heavy schedule but could pay a visit, according to Erdogan.

Erdogan signalled that the two leaders failed to find a way to overcome differences over Turkey's purchase of the S-400 advanced Russian missile defense systems. The U.S. says the technology is a threat to NATO and has removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter jet program.

"Our thoughts on the S-400 are the same as before, I relayed our same thoughts to Mr. Biden," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also called for an end to U.S. support to Syrian Kurdish militia, which Turkey considers to be "terrorists" affiliated to a Kurdish insurgency.

