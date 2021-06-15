Left Menu

Adhir Ranjan urges Mamata to form new department for welfare of Bengali migrants

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to create a new department exclusively dedicated to the welfare of the West Bengal migrants in view of the "sad plight" they face in India as well as abroad.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:06 IST
Adhir Ranjan urges Mamata to form new department for welfare of Bengali migrants
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, requesting her to create a new department exclusively dedicated to the welfare of the West Bengal migrants in view of the "sad plight" they face in India as well as abroad. In the letter, the Congress leader said that in the recent past residents of West Bengal have become migrant labourers in almost all metropolitan cities of India, and also in gulf countries.

"I wish to bring to your kind attention a very important issue from the state perspective. It is a matter of record that in the past a good number of migrant labourers from the neighbouring states used to come to West Bengal especially in Kolkata in search of their livelihood. However, in the recent past, the scenario has changed. Now our own residents of West Bengal have become migrant labourers in almost all metropolitan cities of India. We have all witnessed their plight during the Covid lockdown," Chowdhury said in the letter. He also mentioned that Bengali migrants have also gone to gulf countries as migrant labourers, and lots of them are being cheated every year by unscrupulous placement agents.

"A large number of Bengali migrants face many problems in the gulf and the Indian Embassies in those countries are not of much help. In view of the sad plight of the Bengali migrant labourers in India as well as abroad. I shall request you to kindly create a new Department exclusively dedicated to the welfare of the West Bengal migrants," the Congress MP added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
3
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand
4
Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries; Judge tosses Houston hospital workers' lawsuit over vaccine requirement and more

Health News Roundup: EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021