Two held for looting 17 kg gold from pvt finance company in Rajasthan

Four men barged into the office of a private finance company in Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday and allegedly looted 17 kg gold at gunpoint, police said.

Two of the four accused were later arrested from Haryana with the gold, Churu SP Narayan Togas said.

The incident occurred near Reliance mall. The armed robbers barged into the company's office where four people, including the manager, were present.

The accused held them captive at gunpoint and looted gold, the SP said.

According to the police, the robbers came on motorcycles and were inside the office for 12 minutes.

Shadab and Hanish were nabbed in Haryana with the gold, Togas said.

''Ranjeet and Anish are absconding. Ranjeet is said to be a terminated commando of National Security Guard,” he said.

