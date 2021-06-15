Biden says Afghanistan must not become safe haven again for terrorism
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:30 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:16 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that counter-terrorism efforts must continue to ensure that Afghanistan never again becomes a safe haven for attacks on Western countries.
He told a news conference in Brussels that there was a consensus at a NATO summit on the question of the defence alliance's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Afghanistan
- Brussels
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares look to rally for third week, focus on U.S. jobs
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. tyre maker Goodyear faces allegations of labour abuse in Malaysia, documents show
FOREX-Dollar near 2-month high vs yen, U.S. inflation beats expectations
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares try to extend rally ahead of U.S. jobs test
Entertainment News Roundup: Paris venue hosts indoor rock concert; U.S. movie theaters remove mask mandate for vaccinated people and more