Two officials in Rajasthan held for taking bribe

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-06-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 01:33 IST
Two government officials were arrested on Monday in separate cases for allegedly taking bribes, officials said.

A sub-divisional officer posted in Udaipur's Lasadiya was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for demanding a bribe of Rs 50,000.

SDM Lasadiya (Udaipur) Sunil Jhingonia had demanded a monthly extortion amount of Rs 50,000 from the owner of a mine.

He was threatening to shut down the mine and was demanding the money to allow him continue mining work without any disturbance from his side, DG of Anti-Corruption Bureau B L Soni said, adding that he was arrested from Jaipur.

In another case, the ACB officials arrested Matasula (Salumbar Tehsil) Patwari Rajendra Singh Chauhan for taking a bribe of Rs 65,000 for a work related to land conversion.

