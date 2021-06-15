UAE foreign minister speaks with Israeli counterpart -tweet

The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, discussed on a phone call with his Israeli counterpart "the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to the Abraham Accords," the minister's office wrote in a tweet on Monday.

Bin Zayed congratulated the Israeli foreign minister, Yair Lapid, on his new position and wished him success, the tweet said.

