Left Menu

Odisha seeks COVID-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, pvt hospitals

The Odisha government has sought COVID-19 vaccine in the ratio of 95

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 15-06-2021 04:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 04:49 IST
Odisha seeks COVID-19 vaccine in 95:05 ratio for Govt, pvt hospitals
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has sought COVID-19 vaccine in the ratio of 95:05 for government and private hospitals instead of 75:25 as per the Central guidelines. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) PK Mohapatra, has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Secretary, in this regard.

"According to the revised guidelines for implementation of COVID Vaccination Programme, which will come into effect from 21'' June 2021 across the country, it has been mentioned that 25 per cent of monthly production of vaccines by domestic manufacturers can be directly procured by Private Hospitals. However, till date, only four Private Hospitals in Odisha have been able to procure vaccines directly from the Manufacturers," Mohapatra pointed out. He apprised the Centre that in Odisha the presence of private hospitals is very low and limited to only about 5 per cent of the total health care sector in the State. Hence it is apprehended that as per the existing guidelines, Odisha will lose out on its proportionate share of 25 per cent allocation of vaccines to the private sector.

In view of the low presence of private health care sector in Odisha, the State H&FW department has urged the government that private vaccine allocation ratio of 75:25 may be revised to 95:5 ratio, keeping in mind the ground reality. Further, the Odisha health department said that share of the private sector may be handed to the State Government for subsequent mobilisation and allocation to private hospitals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
3
G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

G7 leaders donate 870M vaccine doses to support ACT-Accelerator

United Kingdom
4
Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

Bangkok hospitals postpone COVID-19 shots, citing vaccine shortages

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021