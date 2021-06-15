USAID to grant $115 mln in aid to El Salvador to stem migration
Reuters | San Salvador | Updated: 15-06-2021 05:50 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 05:50 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
The United States will grant $115 million in cooperation aid to El Salvador to slow migration from the Central American country, Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said on Monday.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
El Salvador court to free woman given 30 years for death of fetus
El Salvador's president says will send bill to make bitcoin legal tender
El Salvador's president says will send bill to make bitcoin legal tender
El Salvador president wants Bitcoin as legal tender
Gay and in a gang: Film tells story of a jailed hitman in El Salvador