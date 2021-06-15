USAID to grant $115 mln in aid to El Salvador to stem migration

The United States will grant $115 million in cooperation aid to El Salvador to slow migration from the Central American country, Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said on Monday.

The aid will include $50 million for security, $35 million for programs to counter violence against women, and $30 million in job training, Power said. USAID says it will also contribute $12 million for small and medium-sized businesses in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador that were affected by coronavirus-related lockdowns.

