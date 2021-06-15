USAID to grant $115 mln in aid to El Salvador to stem migration
The United States will grant $115 million in cooperation aid to El Salvador to slow migration from the Central American country, Samantha Power, the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), said on Monday.
The aid will include $50 million for security, $35 million for programs to counter violence against women, and $30 million in job training, Power said. USAID says it will also contribute $12 million for small and medium-sized businesses in Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador that were affected by coronavirus-related lockdowns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
South Africa's Eskom says to implement power cuts from Monday
South Africa's Eskom says to implement power cuts from Monday
Netherlands' renewable power uplift still short of EU goal
El Salvador court to free woman given 30 years for death of fetus
Canon's SI-VAR launched to empower systems integrators and value-added resellers