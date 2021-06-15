Left Menu

Delhi: Speeding car rams into e-rickshaw, 2 killed

A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw killing two including a woman, near Delhi's Delight Cinema on Monday night, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 09:00 IST
Delhi: Speeding car rams into e-rickshaw, 2 killed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A speeding car rammed into an e-rickshaw killing two including a woman, near Delhi's Delight Cinema on Monday night, police said. According to the Delhi Police, the car rammed into the e-rickshaw wherein a person and a family of four; husband, wife, and two children were sitting. The e-rickshaw driver and the woman died on the spot, while the woman's husband and the children are undergoing treatment.

Police said as per preliminary investigation, the driver and another person present in the car were allegedly drunk and were on the road to get their car fixed. They tried to flee the scene but those present at the spot chased them until they got arrested by the police near Chawri Bazar.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
2
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021