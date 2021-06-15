Left Menu

Maha: Bragging about his 'clout' as villager lands man in police net for murder

A history-sheeter was arrested and a teenage boy was detained by crime branch officials of Bhiwandi Police in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a truck driver in an industrial complex during a robbery, police said on Tuesday. The accused has cases of theft registered against him in various police stations in the district. Police seized three mobile phones from Patil.

Updated: 15-06-2021 09:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 09:32 IST
A history-sheeter was arrested and a teenage boy was detained by crime branch officials of Bhiwandi Police in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing a truck driver in an industrial complex during a robbery, police said on Tuesday. An officer said some truck drivers had told the police that they had heard a man boasting about his clout as a villager while committing the crime, following which police questioned the listed habitual offenders from Shelar village and identified the accused.

The accused Kiran Patil (27) and the 17-year-old boy had allegedly attacked the driver, identified as Azam Shabal Ansari (28), with a stone when the latter fought them back during the robbery, on May 30, he said, adding the victim died on June 8. The accused has cases of theft registered against him in various police stations in the district. Police seized three mobile phones from Patil.

