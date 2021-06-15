Gujarat: Two siblings among four children drown in village pond

Four boys, including two siblings, drowned in a pond at Motivavdi village in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat while bathing, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of the four children in the age group of 10 to 13 years were fished out by rescuers post-Monday midnight, hours after the incident, a Gariyadhar tehsil police station official said.

He said the pond recently received water under a Gujarat government project. ''The four children went to the pond on Monday evening. As they didn't return till late evening, their family members launched a search for them,'' the official said.

Police were alerted after the parents found bicycles and slippers of the children near the pond, he said.

A rescue team of the Fire Department and police personnel fished out the four bodies around 12:30 am, he said.

The deceased were identified as Tarun Khokhani (10) and his brother Meet Khokhani (12), Montu Bheda (13), and Jayesh Kakadia (12), police said.

