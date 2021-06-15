Left Menu

Gujarat: Two siblings among four children drown in village pond

Four boys, including two siblings, drowned in a pond at Motivavdi village in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat while bathing, police said on Tuesday.The bodies of the four children in the age group of 10 to 13 years were fished out by rescuers post-Monday midnight, hours after the incident, a Gariyadhar tehsil police station official said.He said the pond recently received water under a Gujarat government project.

PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 15-06-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 10:47 IST
Gujarat: Two siblings among four children drown in village pond
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four boys, including two siblings, drowned in a pond at Motivavdi village in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat while bathing, police said on Tuesday.

The bodies of the four children in the age group of 10 to 13 years were fished out by rescuers post-Monday midnight, hours after the incident, a Gariyadhar tehsil police station official said.

He said the pond recently received water under a Gujarat government project. ''The four children went to the pond on Monday evening. As they didn't return till late evening, their family members launched a search for them,'' the official said.

Police were alerted after the parents found bicycles and slippers of the children near the pond, he said.

A rescue team of the Fire Department and police personnel fished out the four bodies around 12:30 am, he said.

The deceased were identified as Tarun Khokhani (10) and his brother Meet Khokhani (12), Montu Bheda (13), and Jayesh Kakadia (12), police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021