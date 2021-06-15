Left Menu

Mizoram Presbyterian Church urges state govt to resolve border disputes with neighbouring states

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-06-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 11:06 IST
Top leaders of Mizoram Presbyterian Church, the largest denomination in the state has urged the state government to take measure to resolve border disputes with neighbouring states, an official statement said.

The church leaders called on Chief Minister Zoramthanga and urged him to resolve the border dispute with neighbouring states and to take measure for the inclusion of the Mizo language in the eighth schedule of the Indian constitution, the statement said on Monday.

Zoramthanga on his part assured the leaders that the matters will be taken up with concerned authorities.

Mizoram shares about 325 km long inter-state border with Assam, Manipur and Tripura.

Mizoram has a long-standing boundary dispute with neighbouring Assam.

The last border stand-off took place on June 5 when unidentified people torched two abandoned farm houses in the area claimed by both states, prompting both to register cases.

While Mizoram claimed that the areas fall under Kolasib district, the neighbouring state claimed that it fall within Karimganj district.

No casualty was reported during the incident as the two houses have been abandoned since February.

Kolasib Superintendent of Police (SP) Vanlalfaka Ralte told PTI on Monday that no person has been arrested in connection with the incident till date.

The SP said that the situation is now peaceful and police officials of both states are also communicating with each other over phone regularly.

