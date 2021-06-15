Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man held with leopard skin

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 15-06-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 11:45 IST
Chhattisgarh: Man held with leopard skin
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man was arrested with leopard skin in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Tuesday.

On a tip-off, police intercepted the accused Vidyabhushan Gond under Borai police station limits on Monday when he was heading towards Mainpur in Gariaband district on his motorcycle from a village in neighbouring Odisha, an official said.

The skin of a full-grown leopard was found in a bag carried by Gond, a resident of Nabarangpur in Odisha.

A case was registered under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. In November last year, a man was arrested and a leopard skin was seized from his possession in the Nagri area of Dhamtari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021