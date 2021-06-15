Left Menu

3 arrested for thrashing man to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor

Three persons, including two women were arrested on Sunday night from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor for thrashing a man who had entered a public school in Akbarabad purportedly to molest the woman.

ANI | Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 11:57 IST
3 arrested for thrashing man to death in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor
Superintendents of Police Dehat, Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including two women were arrested on Sunday night from Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor for thrashing a man who had entered a public school in Akbarabad purportedly to molest the woman. The man later succumbed while being taken to a hospital by the police who arrived at the spot.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dehat, Sanjay Kumar told ANI that on Monday night, the deceased, Jitender had allegedly attempted to enter the school when two of its teachers, along with another person, locked him in a room and beat him up with eucalyptus sticks. The deceased's father alleges that the victim had an old dispute with the woman. "The woman had an old dispute with my son. He was out on bail and had gone to the school to ask for dues for the work he did as labourer before he was jailed. He was on his way to get medicines with his mother when this happened. We've filed a police complaint", he told ANI.

An FIR under the SC/ST Act has been registered. Further investigation is underway.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021